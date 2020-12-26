The British army announced on Friday December 25 that it had deployed more than 1,000 soldiers to test for Covid-19 the thousands of truckers stranded around the English port of Dover due to a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

After 48 hours of total closure, France has been allowing the return of drivers stuck on the British side since Wednesday morning, on condition of presenting a negative Covid test. Thousands of them were still waiting on Friday to be tested to be able to return home, some parked on the runway of an old airport, others directly on the highway.

“We are deploying 800 additional staff members to support the increase in detection capacities to absorb the accumulated vehicles”, announced the Ministry of Defense on Twitter, specifying that they are in addition to 300 soldiers already there.

The soldiers will also participate in the distribution of water and food for the stranded drivers, some since Sunday. France sent a team of 26 firefighters to help with the scouting, over 1,000 meals and Red Cross volunteers.

To allow a faster return to normal, the United Kingdom and France have agreed to exceptionally maintain cross-Channel, sea and rail traffic on Christmas Day. According to British authorities, 2,364 drivers had been tested at midday on Thursday, three of which tested positive.