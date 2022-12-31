Since Beijing lifted its “zero covid” policy restrictions, the number of cases in China has skyrocketed and hospitals are overflowing with infected people. France and the United Kingdom have joined the list of countries choosing to impose mandatory tests on all travelers from China.

The governments of France and the United Kingdom chose caution, joining a growing number of countries around the world on Friday December 30 who have decided to impose controls on passengers from China.

After Beijing lifted restrictions on its strict “zero covid” policy, official numbers have become an unreliable guide as fewer tests are taking place across the country.

These recent policy changes are attributed to the countries’ border, a lack of information about covid variants and concerns that the increase in cases in China may lead to the development of new virus variants.

What changes to the borders with France and the United Kingdom?

Travelers who travel to French territory, either on a direct flight or with a stopover, will have to show a PCR or antigen test, with a negative result, of less than 48 hours to be able to get on the plane from China. The country is also reintroducing the obligation to wear a mask on these flights.

Upon arrival in France, the health authorities will carry out random PCR tests at airports on passengers coming from China to identify possible new variants of the coronavirus. The new rules will go into effect on Sunday, but authorities said it will take a few days before they are fully implemented.

For its part, the UK government announced that anyone traveling to England on direct flights from China will be required to undergo a pre-departure test from January 5.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the UK was taking a “balanced and precautionary approach”. He described the measures as “temporary” while officials assess Covid-19 statistics.

Strong wave of pollution in China

Three years after the first cases of coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China on December 7 ended, without warning, its draconian “covid zero” policy.

Since 2020, this policy had largely protected the population from the virus, thanks to widespread testing and strict control of movements, but at the cost of mandatory confinement and quarantine as soon as cases were discovered.

These draconian measures, which kept the country virtually isolated from the rest of the world, dealt a severe blow to the world’s second largest economy and sparked unusual protests in November.

Since the restrictions were lifted, Chinese hospitals have been overwhelmed by a flood of patients, mostly elderly, vulnerable from not having been vaccinated or having received too little, while many pharmacies have run out of fever medicine.

Despite the rebound in the epidemic, the authorities will end mandatory quarantines upon arrival in China on January 8 and allow Chinese people to travel abroad, after three years of frustration.

Divisions in Europe on the response to adopt

As a precaution, the United States and other countries, including Italy, Japan and Israel, have announced that they will require negative tests for passengers coming from China. Neighboring South Korea made the same decision on Friday, effective until “February of next year,” its Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said.

Also on Friday, Israel “decided to order foreign airlines to accept foreign nationals on a flight from China to Israel only if they have tested negative for covid,” newly appointed Health Minister Arie Dery announced.

Spain plans to require “a negative test” or “a full vaccination schedule” for travelers from China.

However, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated that screening in the European Union would be “unjustified” at present, given the level of immunity in Europe and the presence of the same covid-variants. 19 than in China.

Also illustrating the divisions in Europe on how to respond to the new situation in China, Germany advocates controlling covid variants at European airports, without going so far as to impose tests.

In Brussels, an informal meeting convened by the European Commission, with the aim of getting member states to adopt a “coordinated approach”, has yet to lead to a decision.

WHO urges China to share more data on the COVID situation

These measures are “understandable” in view of the lack of information provided by Beijing, said the WHO official. “In the absence of complete information from China, it is understandable that countries take measures that they believe will protect their population,” he said.

On Friday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only announced 5,515 new cases and one death. However, these figures no longer seem to reflect reality, since widespread screening is no longer mandatory.

On Friday, the WHO then asked the Chinese authorities to share more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. The agency has previously noted that China may be having trouble keeping track of Covid-19 infections.

The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting scheduled for January 3.

With AP, AFP and Reuters