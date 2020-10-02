In the Montreuil emergency room, more than half of the beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are occupied. Doctors fear, in the short term, saturation.

My fear is having patients on a stretcher for 24 to 48 hours while waiting for a bed. Dr Hocine Saal, head of emergencies at the André Grégoire hospital center in Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis)

Same anguish in intensive care. Hospitalizations are increasing. This Thursday, October 1, of the 12 beds, 8 were occupied by Covid-19 patients.

It is anxious even if the situation remains under control. Dr Philippe Das, head of the intensive care unit at the André Grégoire hospital center in Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis)

In Ile-de France, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients rose to 35.3%, above the critical threshold of 30%. The region could switch, as of Monday, in zone of maximum alert if the progression of the virus does not weaken.

Faced with an increasingly critical situation, the medical profession is demanding the 4,000 beds promised last July during the Ségur de la santé agreements.