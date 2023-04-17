The COVID-19 may accelerate cognitive decline in patients with pre-existing dementiaaccording to a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports.

Researchers studied 14 patients with various types of dementia and found that after COVID-19 infection, differences between dementia subtypes became blurred and cognitive decline progressed rapidly.

Also I know observed cortical atrophy and changes in white matter intensity related to inflammation in the brainindicating that compromised brains have limited defense against new insults such as infections or dysregulated immune responses.

Patients with all dementia subtypes included in the study experienced rapidly progressive dementia after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Neurologists have noted acute and long-term neurological syndromes and neuropsychiatric sequelae of this infectious disease since the first wave of COVID-19.

Until now, information about the impact of COVID-19 on human cognition remains unclear, with neurologists referring to the “brain fog“.

The study suggests that COVID-19 has a significant impact on cognitive function in patients with pre-existing dementia, leading to rapidly progressive dementia.

Post-COVID-19 assessment of cognitive deficits in patients with pre-existing dementia is difficult due to multiple confounding factors and biases, according to the researchers.

Furthermore, they found that the line of demarcation between the different types of dementia became noticeably blurred after COVID-19.

The coagulopathy affecting small vessels and inflammation were correlated with changes in intensity of white matter in the brain, and was considered the most important pathogenic indicator.

The researchers also found that the characteristics of a particular type of dementia changed after COVID-19, with both degenerative and vascular dementia beginning to behave as a mixed dementia both clinically and radiologically.

The study highlights the importance of protecting patients with pre-existing dementia from COVID-19.

Furthermore, the results suggest that COVID-19 may have significant effects on human cognition, which requires further investigation to cBetter understand the relationship between COVID-19 infection and dementia.

The research also points to the need for preventive and therapeutic strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in patients with pre-existing dementia.