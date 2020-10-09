The Minister of Health, who called for particular caution during the All Saints holidays, announced the strengthening of restrictions in Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne from Saturday.

A few days after the changeover of Paris and the inner suburbs to the maximum alert zone, and the entry into force of the closure of bars and a new protocol in restaurants, other large French cities will experience the same. comes out. During a press conference on Thursday, October 8, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced the passage of Lille, Grenoble, Lyon and Saint-Etienne in the maximum alert zone, in the face of the advance of the Covid-19 epidemic. As in Paris, Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe, this status comes with new restrictions.

The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, for his part announced an expansion of the solidarity fund, by opening it in particular to new sectors of activity. Franceinfo summarizes the main information given during this speech.

Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne on maximum alert

The agglomerations of Grenoble, Lille, Lyon and Saint-Etienne will be placed in the maximum alert zone on Saturday morning. Until now, they were on heightened alert. On October 1, the Minister of Health had already warned of the deterioration of the situation in these metropolises.

Until now, this status has only concerned the metropolis of Aix-Marseille, Guadeloupe, Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne. It involves stronger restrictive measures and the closure of a number of establishments open to the public, including bars.

The status of Toulouse and Montpellier reassessed on Monday

The metropolises of Toulouse and Montpellier are also on borrowed time, Olivier Véran warned. The government says it is giving “a few days of observation”, until Monday morning, to observe the evolution of their situation, and decide whether or not to place them on maximum alert. This was what had been announced the previous Thursday about Paris and the inner suburbs. Three days later, faced with the lack of improvement, their passage in the maximum alert zone was confirmed.

Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand on heightened alert

The agglomerations of Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand will pass, Saturday morning, in enhanced alert zone. Bars will have to close no later than 10 p.m., outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and the number of gatherings goes from 5,000 to 1,000 people. This is already the status of Bordeaux, Nice, Toulouse, Rouen, Montpellier and Rennes.

Signs of improvement in other cities

The Minister of Health also announced better news: a “significant improvement” of the health situation was observed in Nice and Bordeaux, and a “positive inflection” is observed in Aix-Marseille and Rennes.

Despite this trend, the classification of these metropolises has not changed for the moment, qualified Olivier Véran. The improvement must be confirmed “in the time”, he explained. However, the government hopes “be able to give some good news, maybe, next week”, he added.

An expansion of the beneficiaries of the solidarity fund

For his part, Bruno Le Maire announced measures intended to cushion the economic consequences of restrictions linked to the coronavirus. And in particular an expansion of the potential beneficiaries of the solidarity fund. This aid aims to make up for the loss of turnover compared to the same period in 2019. It can reach 10,000 euros per month, an amount increased last week.

This assistance will now be available to companies in new sectors of activity affected by the crisis, such as florists, laundries, Parisian booksellers, graphic designers, photographers and businesses in the “table Arts”. The restrictions on the organization of parties or weddings indeed imply “fewer flowers to order, fewer active photographers, fewer graphic designers to send out invitation cards, fewer caterers”, explained the Minister of the Economy. This new perimeter includes 75,000 additional companies, bringing the number of structures that can benefit from this aid to 225,000. The tourism, events, culture and sport sectors were already concerned.

For companies affected without being targeted by an administrative closure, it will also be possible to benefit from a loss of turnover of 70%, and not 80% as was the case until now. And the fund is becoming accessible to companies with up to 50 employees, whereas until now it was limited to those with less than 20 employees.

Partial unemployment covered 100% until the end of 2020 in certain sectors

The Minister of the Economy also indicated that the State would cover 100% (against 85% usually) the compensation of employees placed on short-time work in certain particularly affected sectors: tourism, events, culture and the sport. This support should last until the end of 2020.

The exemption from social contributions also extended

Companies affected by measures to close or restrict their opening (such as bars that must close at 10 p.m. in enhanced alert zones) will be exempt from social security contributions for the duration of these restrictions, if they have lost at least 50 % of their turnover, announced Bruno Le Maire.

In addition, companies in sectors newly entitled to the solidarity fund (launderers, graphic designers, caterers, etc.) may also request, retroactively, the exemption of their contributions for the period from February to May 2020.

A warning before the All Saints holidays

Asked about the school holidays, which will take place from October 17 to November 2 throughout France, Olivier Véran called on the French to be cautious when traveling, especially if they are visiting older members of their family : “Protect yourself, protect your own, be extremely careful.” “The summer example, and in particular the month of August”, which has seen increased contamination, “must serve as a lesson for us collectively”, he estimated.

The Minister of Health, however, justified the choice not to restrict travel to France, nor to advise against going on vacation. “We have not arrived at a situation of the spread of the virus as we experienced it last spring”, he said. Olivier Véran also explained that “the virus circulates a lot in most cities, with the exception of a few”. To his eyes, “Circulations from one area to another are not likely to bring the virus where there would not be today”.