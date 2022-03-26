The Vesta mask, for protection against Covid-19, developed by researchers at the University of Brasília (UnB), was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Personal protective equipment (PPE) is allowed to be produced on an industrial scale.

The Vesta respirator is of the PFF2 (or N95) type and has three layers, one of which is filtering, covered by chitosan nanoparticles, a natural molecule derived from the shell of crustaceans.

UnB professor Graziella Anselmo Joanitti said that the technology transfer to the industry was carried out by private initiative. “The company Life Care Medical Indústria Comércio licensed the technology and received the registration from Anvisa to make Vesta available for commercialization”, said the professor to Correio Braziliense.

“Now we wait for the industrial adjustments to be made available to health systems and the community in general”, celebrates Graziella.

Health teams at the Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (Hran), in Brasília, on the front line against Covid-19, tested the mask to evaluate its performance. The equipment was used in clinical trials and was approved in terms of comfort and usability.

