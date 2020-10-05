This measure is carried by the second assistant of the city, Samia Ghali. It aims to make the community more independent from the measures taken by the Government concerning the health crisis.

New episode in the duel between the municipality of Marseille and the government. The prefecture of Bouches du Rhône will set up its own scientific council to assess the health situation, in particular on the Covid-19 front, to “to say (herself) what goes and what does not “and” no longer depend on certain Parisian scientists“.

The proposal, carried by the second assistant to the city Samia Ghali, was adopted in the city council on Monday, at the same time when the restaurants in the city, placed by the government in the maximum alert zone, could reopen after a week of closure. imposed.

“I think it is important to create a scientific council for the city of Marseille, with the communities, the prefecture, the IHU (the University Hospital Institute of Professor Didier Raoult), the AP-HM, the hospital private, marine firefighters, even the CCI, national education … all these organizations that are in contact with the health situation on a daily basis“, Ms. Ghali told city council, before defending her proposal again on Twitter.

# COVID19 The strategic error in our territory is precisely not having this “committee” whose vocation is to unite forces rather than letting everyone think in their own corner.

This will also prevent us from having to appeal. #Marseille https://t.co/aTb03E8nuV – Samia GHALI (@SamiaGhali) October 5, 2020

The goal? “Allow the mayor of Marseille (Michèle Rubirola) to have discussions on the Covid and other issues, and ensure that Marseille personalities can discuss and make proposals rather than let the state do it“, she then added.

“The mayor must chair a scientific council (…) to see what the deficiencies are and that we have a vision, and that we no longer depend on certain Parisian scientists, but that we are also ourselves in the capacity to say what is going and what is not, to no longer suffer the lightning of Paris“, she added before the council.