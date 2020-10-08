“They harm fundamental rights and freedoms”, argued the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM).

Fundamental freedoms prevail against Covid-19. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) rejected Thursday, October 8 the partial closure of the Spanish capital and nine neighboring municipalities to fight against the epidemic, because “they harm fundamental rights and freedoms” of the 4.5 million inhabitants concerned, he said.

In its decision, the court affirms that the partial closure measures taken by the central government for Madrid and these nine municipalities “constitute an interference by the public authorities in the fundamental rights of citizens without legal authorization”. “The fundamental rights which the Constitution grants to citizens cannot be affected by state interference not authorized by its representatives by means of a law”, continues the shutdown of the TSJM. Neither the central government nor the regional authorities had yet reacted in the middle of the day to this judicial decision.

The partial closure of the municipalities entered into force Friday evening at 10 p.m. for a period of two weeks. The inhabitants cannot leave the municipality where they live, except to go to their work, to go to a doctor, to go to school or to a court. Without the green light from the courts, the police could not impose fines on those who did not respect these measures.

It had been imposed by the central government after fierce negotiations with the regional authorities, the only ones competent in health matters and who were opposed to it. The objective of this partial closure was to break the chain of contamination, in order to curb the dizzying increase in Covid-19 cases in the region of Madrid, one of the European capitals most affected by the disease.