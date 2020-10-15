“ L‘time is serious. “ Before the intervention of the President of the Republic on Wednesday evening, on TF1 and France 2, his entourage, as much as the government, did not fail to hammer home this message to prepare the spirits for the drastic measures announced by Emmanuel Macron, in particular the curfew. After the last hiccups with local elected officials and faced with an opposition that raises the tone on the inconsistencies of the government’s discourse, the Head of State has chosen to take control again, drawing up from the first minutes of his interview the picture of a “Worrying situation”. Leaving aside the solemn address from the castle, Emmanuel Macron did not endorse his costume as a “war leader” nor return to the martial tone of the beginnings of confinement. The exercise was intended ” pedagogic “: “We have not lost control, we are in a situation which is worrying and which justifies that we are neither inactive nor in panic. We learned from the first wave ” , he assured.

“Limit moments of conviviality”

Distilled for several days, the information was confirmed Wednesday evening by Emmanuel Macron. A ” curfew “ will be set up between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four to six weeks, starting this Saturday, in eight major metropolises: the entire Île-de-France region, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen , Saint-Étienne and Toulouse. “We are doing this to stop the spread of the virus, protect the most vulnerable, as well as our health system, justified the head of state. The idea is to limit the moments of conviviality. For that, yes, the curfew is a relevant measure. ” The quantified objective is to reduce the number of new daily cases “Between 3,000 and 5,000”, against the “20,000” currently measured and ensure that Covid patients “Do not exceed 10 to 15% occupancy of intensive care beds”.

Concretely, this curfew will result in the closure of all restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and other cultural or festive places, after this now fateful 9 pm schedule. But, wanted to clarify Emmanuel Macron, “We will continue to work, and our children will continue to go to school. Our country needs this. For those who return from work after 9 p.m. or work at night, there will be permits. There will not be a driving ban between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., but a strict limitation. With checks and fines, of 135 euros and 1,500 euros in case of recidivism “.

Restoration of the state of emergency

To allow the implementation of this curfew, the state of health emergency will be re-established in France from this Friday at midnight. To do this, a decree was examined Wednesday morning by the Council of Ministers. As a reminder, this state of health emergency had been implemented in France, at the height of the crisis, from March 23, before being lifted on July 10.

For the rest of the country, which is not placed in the maximum alert zone, Emmanuel Macron called for a “Collective remobilization”,and a stricter respect for barrier gestures. “It’s a discipline, a reflex to take” , he said. He also invited the French to ventilate “Ten minutes three times a day”their accommodation and limit “To six the number of people at the table” . “It’s the rule in restaurants, it must be broadened. “ In addition, no interdepartmental and interregional travel restrictions are currently being considered: a few days before the school holidays, the president has declared that he does not want to “Prevent people from going on vacation”.

A new triptych: “test, alert, protect”

Recognizing that there had been “Real difficulties”on tests, with “Delays too long”, Emmanuel Macron put back on the table what would be the French strategy to try to “Live with the virus”, who will be present “At least until summer 2021“: “Test, alert, protect”. For this new triptych to work better than the previous one, the President of the Republic is counting on “antigenic tests”, with faster results than PCRs, a new tracing application, called Tous AntiCovid (replacing StopCovid – Editor’s note), or reinforced control of “Isolation stays”.

Emmanuel Macron also tried to reassure in particular small businesses in disaster-stricken sectors which have stepped up actions in recent days, promising “Additional devices” . In addition to partial unemployment at 100% for the employer “Reactivated for all these sectors” , or the expanded solidarity fund, the Head of State has promised a “Local consultation to improve the economic response”from Friday.

I also want us not to lose our fundamentals: the fight against poverty by returning to work. The more we increase the social minima, the more we delay the return to work. Emmanuel Macron

On the other hand, he did not say a word about partial unemployment employees whose incomes were cut, according to an OFCE study published in May, in eight weeks of confinement of 470 euros on average. However, he acknowledged that “ if in terms of health, (this crisis) strikes more modest backgrounds (…), economically and socially, it is also unequal, because the jobs destroyed are those on fixed-term contracts, in interim ”.The many solidarity associations have seen demands explode. According to the Secours populaire français (SPF), nearly 1.3 million people were helped by the association during the two months of confinement. Among them, 45% were then unknown to the SPF. The actors of solidarity had called, on the eve of the Day against Poverty, October 17, for an increase in social minima. A request refused by the President of the Republic who renewed the exceptional aid last spring. “For RSA and APL beneficiaries, exceptional aid of 150 euros, plus 100 euros per child as in the springWill be implemented. “This will allow to go between 100 and 450 euros, which is more than a revaluation”, he continued. Right in his boots, Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to vilify the proposal of those closest to the field. “I also want us not to lose our fundamentals: the fight against poverty by returning to work. The more we increase the social minima, the more we delay the return to work. “

Asked about telework, Emmanuel Macron rejected the idea of ​​a national rule, while developing the idea that “In an office where there was no contact with the public, we will encourage people to do two to three days of telework per week”. This assumes, he added, that they are“Negotiated in the branches closest to the company”.