The world’s first medical trial authorized to deliberately expose participants to SARS-CoV-2 is looking for more volunteers as it intensifies efforts to help develop better vaccines. The Oxford University trial was launched in April 2021, three months after Britain became the first country to approve so-called ‘challenge trials’ in humans involving Covid-19.

Its first phase, still ongoing, focused on figuring out how much virus is needed to trigger an infection, while the second phase will aim to determine the response needed to prevent an infection, the university revealed in a statement this week.

+ Covid-19 will become a disease like polio, measles or smallpox

Experts are close to establishing the weakest possible coronavirus infection that allows half of those exposed to be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. So they aim to expose volunteers – all previously infected or vaccinated – to a dose of the original SARS-CoV-2 variant to determine what levels of antibodies or immune T cells are needed to prevent an infection.

“This is the immune response we need to induce in a new vaccine,” said Helen McShane, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford and lead researcher on the study, who assured that the study’s findings will help make future vaccine development much more fast and efficient.

Immunologists around the world have sought to identify the immune reaction that a vaccine must produce to protect against the disease, known as the ‘correlated of protection’. Once discovered, the need for mass vaccine trials is greatly reduced. Scientists have used human ‘challenge tests’ for decades to develop treatments against many infectious diseases, but this is the first known research on Covid-19.

To participate, you must be healthy and aged between 18 and 30, who will be quarantined for at least 17 days. Anyone who develops symptoms will receive treatment with Regeneron’s ‘Ronapreve’ monoclonal antibodies.

