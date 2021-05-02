I.Talia’s former head of government Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital after three and a half weeks. As the Italian media reported on Saturday, citing Berlusconi’s environment, the 84-year-old left the Milan clinic on Friday evening, to which he was reportedly admitted due to Covid-19 long-term effects. Berlusconi was infected with the corona virus last year.

Set of health problems

Berlusconi has struggled with a number of health problems in recent years. In 2016 he had to undergo heart surgery and in spring 2019 an operation for an intestinal obstruction. Last September he had pneumonia after a corona infection.

In January he was treated for cardiac arrhythmias in a special clinic in Monaco, and in February he spent a night in the hospital after a fall. According to official information, he was then in the hospital for examinations already planned.

Despite numerous affairs and scandals, Berlusconi is still popular with many Italians. Regardless of his old age, the entrepreneur, who is one of the richest men in the country, still has great political influence.