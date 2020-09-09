“It’s on the entrance web page of all of the newspapers, it’s going to now be unlawful from subsequent Monday to satisfy with greater than 6 folks and that is legitimate all through England, indoors in addition to outside. It’s a drastic step which was taken by Boris Johnson. The earlier restrict was set at 30 folks“, explains Clément Le Goff, earlier than highlighting the few exceptions taken under consideration by the federal government, resembling for faculties or workplaces.

“It have to be mentioned that there’s a worrying enhance in contamination right here, there have been greater than 3,000 circumstances yesterday“, explains Clément Le Goff. The journalist then referred to the reprimands introduced by the federal government:”For individuals who don’t respect this new rule, warrants are offered, 100 euros, and fines doubled within the occasion of a repeat offense, as much as 3500 euros most.“