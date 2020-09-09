“It is on the front page of all the newspapers, it will now be illegal from next Monday to meet with more than 6 people and this is valid throughout England, indoors as well as outdoors. It is a drastic step which was taken by Boris Johnson. The previous limit was set at 30 people“, explains Clément Le Goff, before highlighting the few exceptions taken into account by the government, such as for schools or workplaces.

“It must be said that there is a worrying increase in contamination here, there were more than 3,000 cases yesterday“, explains Clément Le Goff. The journalist then referred to the reprimands announced by the government:”For those who do not respect this new rule, warrants are provided, 100 euros, and fines doubled in the event of a repeat offense, up to 3500 euros maximum.“

