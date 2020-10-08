Olivier Lejeune, the boss of a Lille restaurant (North) received a letter on Wednesday October 7 in the morning: a charter, or rather a reinforced health protocol as in Paris or Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). In total, there are 13 points to be observed in order to keep a restaurant open in the event of going on maximum alert.



Restaurant owners will have to explain the new measures to customers. Even so, customers don’t deter customers. “It’s a little sad, but hey, if we gotta go, we gotta goone of them says. The economic situation is catastrophic for the restaurant sector, already hard hit by the confinement. “It’s very important that we can stay open“, explains Gérard from Poorter, the president of the Union des Métiers des Industries de l’Hôtellerie in Hauts-de-France.