Scheduled to last from midnight to six in the morning, this curfew is less strict than that which will be observed in the Paris region and in the eight metropolises designated by Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday: the city of Touquet-Paris-Plage (Pas-de- Calais) announced Thursday, October 15 that it will introduce a curfew on Saturday. Located less than two hours drive from Lille, this upscale seaside resort is particularly popular with the inhabitants of the Lille metropolis, as for it affected by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday, in order to fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“Following government announcements, notably establishing a curfew in large metropolises from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (…) the City of Touquet-Paris-Plage is preparing for a larger influx of secondary residents and tourists” and the municipality has “decided to significantly strengthen health measures”, explains the municipality in a press release on social networks.

“The bars and restaurants in Le Touquet will be closed from 11:30 pm” so that the curfew schedule is respected and that everyone can return to their homes. “All travel will then be prohibited until 6 hours”, details the town, for which these measures complement those already recorded with the professionals of the hotel industry Monday, in particular “display of reception capacity outside establishments”, or “the provision for customers of a reminder book, on which they must leave their contact details”.

In Wimereux, about 50 km on the Opal Coast, the Hôtel des Arts has recorded since Thursday morning a “peak in reservations”, according to manager Baptiste Desgardin. Usually operating with a “Belgian tourism” who is currently not at the rendezvous, “We expected a somewhat gloomy All Saints’ Day holiday. Paradoxically, we may have hopes of having a good holiday thanks to the Lille curfew”, he rejoices to an AFP correspondent.

“Today, reservations are 80% of people who live in Lille and its region. And it continues: we still have many calls from people from Lille who are planning to come and spend a few days with their family on the Opal Coast. . Clearly, this is a decision following the announcement of the curfew “, considers the manager.