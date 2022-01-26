The Covid-19 pandemic causes one death every 12 seconds worldwide, according to the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference. According to the official, half of the WHO’s 194 member states have not yet reached the goal of reaching 40% of the population vaccinated by the end of 2021, at a time when the virus continues to make victims.

Last week, one person died every 12 seconds in the world due to the disease and every three seconds 100 new cases were recorded, revealed Tedros, noting that Ômicron has boosted the number of cases, counting since then 80 million new infections.

In total, the world has already surpassed the barrier of 355 million cases of Covid-19, according to official data from Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, which account for 355,407,404 infections in about 192 countries and territories, to which are added 5,606,761 fatalities.

United States (USA), India and Brazil are the countries most affected by the viral pandemic. The first place continues to belong to the North Americans in both indicators. The rest are in that order in number of infections.

Simultaneously, according to information from the portal ‘Our World in Data’, the global average of deaths is the highest in the last four months, reaching 8,209 deaths.

The last time there was a higher average was on September 24 last year, when deaths reached an average of 8,358 in seven days.

The United States is the leading country in the average number of deaths in the last week, with 2,188 deaths, according to the platform. The country is also ahead in the average of known cases, with 731,148 infections.

