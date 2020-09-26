A single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Kovid-19 vaccine has revealed strong immunity. It has been claimed in the interim result published on Friday. The company got a lot of encouragement after the monkeys received strong protection from J & J’s single dose in July. With the help of the US government, he started early-secondary human trials against corona virus infection.

Immunity Revealed by J & J’s Vaccine

The result showed that two different doses of J&J vaccine Ad26.COV2.S also proved to be equally effective. However, it is not clear whether the elderly will be able to get protection after the use of J & J’s vaccine in the same way that the younger generation gets protection from the vaccine as few people could get the immune response.

Immune response results were detected in 15 patients above 65 years. The researchers said that more information about safety and impact will be given after the completion of the study. Researchers at the Pharma Unit say that on the basis of the interim study of the data so far, it can be said that 98 percent of the walletiers were made of anti-bodies. Cells that protect against pathogen attack after vaccination are called anti-bodies.

Initial test results revealed

Significantly, the elderly are at the highest risk of the corona virus epidemic. Based on the current results, J&J has started the final phase of human trials on 60 thousand people on Wednesday. The company said that it is hopeful that the results of the third phase of human trials may come at the end of the year or early next year. The results have been released on the medical website but have not been reviewed.

