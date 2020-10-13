Serious adverse events are “an expected component of any clinical study, especially large studies,” Johnson & Johnson said on Monday.

The race for the vaccine against the Covid-19 is experiencing slowdowns for some. The pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson announced, Monday, October 12, the suspension of its clinical trial of a vaccine. “We have temporarily suspended additional dosing in all of our clinical trials of an investigational Covid-19 vaccine, including the entire Phase 3 trial, due to unexplained illness in one participant”, the group said in a statement.

This suspension results in the closure of the online registration system to recruit participants for phase 3 of the trial, while the independent committee for patient safety has been seized.

Serious adverse events are “an expected component of any clinical study, especially large-scale studies”, Johnson & Johnson said. Company protocols provide for the suspension of a study to determine if the serious adverse event is related to the drug being evaluated and if it is possible to resume the trial.

The recruitment of volunteers for phase 3 of the Johnson & Johnson clinical trials began at the end of September. The group expected to engage 60,000 participants at more than 200 sites in the United States, and other countries, announced the group and the United States National Institute of Health (NIH). Trials were also taking place in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

Johnson & Johnson had thus become the 10th group in the world to conduct phase 3 trials against Covid-19, and the 4th in the United States. The United States has granted some $ 1.45 billion (1.22 billion euros) in funding to Johnson & Johnson, as part of the White House operation to produce vaccines, Operation Warp Speed .