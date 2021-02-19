Boost. US President Joe Biden will promise at the virtual G7 meeting to be held on Friday, February 19, aid of $ 4 billion for the Covax anti-Covid-19 vaccination device, the White House said Thursday. A first tranche of $ 2 billion will be released “very quickly”, said a senior American official. A second tranche of 2 billion will be gradually released over two years, in 2021 and 2022.

The Covax program aims to provide anti-Covid vaccines to 20% of the population of nearly 200 participating countries and territories this year, but above all it includes a funding mechanism that allows 92 low and middle income economies to access in doses. “The United States is excited to make its first contribution to Covax”, said the US official, ne believe that it is essential to play our part in order to defeat this pandemic on a global level. “

The first virtual meeting of the G7, centered on the coronavirus pandemic and the climate, is scheduled for around 3 p.m. French time. It will bring together the leaders of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, in the presence of the heads of the European Union, and will be chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.