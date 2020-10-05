Prime Minister JeanCastex, in Nice on October 3 (photo illustration). (VALERY HACHE / AFP)

“There was consultation and dialogue all weekend“, explains a Matignon adviser. Paris and the inner suburbs – Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne – were placed in the maximum alert zone due to the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic, Sunday, October 4. At the end of the line, all weekend: Prime Minister Jean Castex, who before announcing a new round of sanitary screwdriver, spoke at length with Valérie Pécresse, president of the Île-de-France region, and the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo. The opportunity for everyone to put forward their arguments.

Jean Castex recalled that the government’s compass had three indicators: the level of viral circulation in the general population, the incidence rate among the elderly and the occupancy rate of resuscitation by patients with Covid-19.

Valérie Pécresse, president of the Île-de-France region, demanded that any new measure be accompanied by economic support from the State to companies which suffer from it, insisting on “the path, however narrow, to be found between health precaution and preservation of activity“As for Anne Hidalgo, she said she was reserved on the closure of bars and restaurants, instead offering security patrols to enforce health protocols.

The Prime Minister decided in the evening, once received the opinion of the High Council of Public Health. “The idea was to announce the measures as soon as we received this notice.“, explains Matignon, recalling that Jean Castex had also received the Association of Mayors of France and representatives of the hotel and catering industry last week, to hear their complaints.

Also, the distinction between bars and restaurants proposed by professionals has been retained by the government. The first will have to close Tuesday in Paris and in the neighboring departments, while the second will be able to remain open on the condition of applying a new health protocol. New measures “restrictive, and in different areas“, were to be announced Monday morning by Didier Lallement, the Paris police prefect, during a joint press conference with the mayor of Paris.

The Town Hall had already distanced itself from what could be revealed. “All decisions will formally fall under the Prefect of Police., confides an elected official. The town hall has no health or economic competence.“ However, it is difficult to know precisely what it is, we imagine that it concerns places welcoming the public and the measurement of meetings in the public space.

As regards regional competences, for example transport and secondary schools, there will be no new announcements a priori. To avoid crowds on buses, RERs and metros, Île-de-France will, on the other hand, renew its call for teleworking and the smoothing of office hours.