We now know its amount: 100 billion euros. A colossal sum which will constitute the stimulus plan for the economy presented Thursday, September 3. The goal is twofold: to revive the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic and to prepare France for 2030. The plan already includes around thirty measures divided between three areas: ecological transition, businesses and solidarity. “We must start again, we must avoid that there are any additional layoffs“Jean Castex said Thursday morning on RTL.

The Prime Minister added: “We will try to fill the order forms of companies, to give them activity, whether large or small. “More precisely, 30 billion will be allocated to energy transition, including nine billion to green energies and seven billion to energy renovation. In addition, 6.7 billion will be made available to youth employment and six billion should go to the renovation of hospitals.