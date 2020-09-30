Elected officials will be free to choose the restrictions suited to their territory. “If that does not work, the State will take over for the turn of the screw”, specifies an adviser to the Prime Minister.

Jean Castex will meet on Thursday, October 1, at Matignon or by videoconference, with the mayors of Paris, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Toulouse. According to information from the political service of franceinfo, the Prime Minister will ask them to take additional measures in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

A progress report should then be carried out after a few days to assess the effectiveness of these new measures, in these municipalities placed in enhanced alert zones last week. If necessary, the state could then take over to impose additional measures.

After a telephone interview at 3 p.m. this Wednesday with the mayor of Marseille, Michèle Rubirola, the Jean Castex will meet separately on Thursday with the mayors of the four other large cities: Anne Hidalgo (Paris), Martine Aubry (Lille), Grégory Doucet (Lyon) ), Eric Piolle (Grenoble) Jet ean-Luc Moudenc (Toulouse), accompanied by their prefect and the directors of the regional health agency.

“Objectively, the health situation is not good”, explains the entourage of the Prime Minister, while Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, will hold his weekly update tomorrow at the end of the afternoon on the evolution of the Covid epidemic.

“We must take into account the differences between cities and between the points of view of these elected officials”, comments an advisor. “Adopt new measures. Choose them. We will take stock in a few days on their effectiveness. If that does not work, the State will take over for the turn of the screw”. This, in essence, is the message that Jean Castex will convey. The Prime Minister is, this time, the bet to temporarily leave the hand to the local elected officials. But it remains on its guideline: if the measures are too unpopular for the mayors to assume them, it will take its responsibilities.