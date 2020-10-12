The deputies begin Monday October 12 to examine the first part of the finance bill for 2021, which provides in particular for tax cuts for companies facing the Covid-19 crisis. The funds allocated to the recovery will only be on the menu from the end of October, during the second part of this budget bill.

The unions denounced a lack of compensation. “This debate I hear, it is not new, it is not illegitimate”, replied Prime Minister Jean Castex who said he was ready to grant “a right of inspection” to social authorities.

“In this stimulus plan, there are roughly 80% which is aid allocated either to companies or to individuals. You get help if you present a service. You have the money if you have achieved it. ‘corresponding investment “, stated Jean Castex. Regarding the tax cuts, “these are production taxes” this drop is “primarily intended for the industrial sector”.

“Always very attached to social dialogue”, Jean Castex proposed that “social dialogue bodies in companies” can be “entries, every time” that companies “benefit from the recovery plan, and can discuss it”. But for the Prime Minister, “That does not mean that they must have a right of veto, but a right of scrutiny”.