The measure was taken by the Japanese government a month before the opening of the Olympic Games, which will take place from July 23 to August 8 in the country.

According to local media, ten of the 47 most populous Japanese municipalities in the country are covered by the state of emergency initially declared on April 25, including the capital Tokyo and the city of Osaka.

+ Brazil has a record 2.2 million doses against covid applied in one day

As of Monday, the state of emergency will remain in effect only in Okinawa. However, seven provinces will continue to be affected by certain restrictions until at least July 11, mainly affecting commercial activity such as bars and restaurants, according to the announcement made on Thursday (17) by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sucks.

The covid-19 pandemic caused at least 3,824,885 deaths worldwide, resulting from more than 176.5 million cases of infection.

