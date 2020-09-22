“European data are critical,” argued the Italian Minister of Health to justify this choice. This measure also concerns Hauts-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Côte-d’Azur, Corsica, New Aquitaine and Occitanie.

Italy will impose on all travelers coming from several French regions, including Ile-de-France and Provence-Côte-d’Azur, a negative test for Covid-19 before entering its territory, a announced Monday, September 21 the Minister of Health. The regions affected by this measure which should come into force in the coming days are Ile-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Côte-d’Azur, Corsica, Nouvelle -Aquitaine and Occitanie.

“I signed a new ordinance extending the obligation of molecular or antigenic testing to citizens coming from Paris or other regions of France”, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on his Twitter account. “The European data is critical. Italy is in a better situation than other countries, but we must remain cautious not to make the sacrifices made so far in vain”, he added.

Travelers from these regions will have to present a molecular or antigenic test carried out 72 hours before entering the territory and the result of which is negative. Otherwise, they will have to perform this test on their arrival at the airport, port or border post.