From Rome (Italy), correspondent Alban Mikoczy takes stock of the epidemic situation of the coronavirus in Italy. The country was severely affected by the coronavirus last spring, but it has since posted stable figures. “First of all, Italy controls a lot the flows, that is to say the entries and exits of the country. 80% of flights that usually come from abroad are simply canceled”, Explains the journalist. “The French, for example, are subject to compulsory checks. In addition, they must provide a test dated within 72 hours.“Many destinations are no longer served by air, such as India or the Americas.

Wearing the mask “very widespread in the country”Is one of the other explanations for controlling the epidemic. “Italians are willing and convinced that it has to be worn.” Social distancing is also in order.



The JT

The other subjects of the news