Some Italians are gradually regaining their space of freedom. How is this explained? “By a very strict, very hard confinement, at Christmas and New Year’s level, and by the fact that there is no traffic between the regions“, reports journalist Alban Mikoczy live from Matera (Italy). Matera is the province where the virus circulates the least. It floats in the air like a perfume from before the epidemic. It is possible to have lunch with friends at the restaurant.

Southern Italy has come a long way in its fight against the epidemic. The authorities enforced very strict confinement and increased tests on the population. Ernesto Esposito, Minister of Health for the Basilicata region, refuses to speak of a miracle: “We should not speak of a miracle, it is the fruit of a strategy that we have put in place. The rule is to behave aggressively towards the virus “. Little by little, the animation returns to the city center. Soon, cinemas and theaters will be reopened.