The head of the intensive care unit at Raymond Poincaré hospital in Garches is worried about potential hospital tension to come.

“It is almost utopian to imagine opening more beds without deprogramming other activities”, denounces Professor Djillali Annane, head of the intensive care unit of the Raymond Poincaré hospital in Garches in Hauts-de-Seine, guest of franceinfo on Thursday 1 October. The doctor explains that the lack of personnel would make “impossible” the possible opening of 12,000 beds, as announced by the government in August to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

“Today, we are already faced with the difficulties of keeping open the beds that we already have because there are not enough of us”, declared Djillali annane. “We are not in a position to be able to manage the number of patients arriving in beds that are already open”, adds the professor of medicine who “does not see where the human reinforcements would come from.”

In March, it was possible to have reinforcements because all the regions were not affected and because we carried out massive deprogramming. Djillali annaneto franceinfo

“Today, if the influx of patients with Covid-19 is less important, it is more important for non-Covid-19 pathologies”, details Djillali Annane. “We are now faced with these two simultaneous waves which are converging towards each other and which are putting our services in terrifying tension”, the professor worries.

Djillali Annane tells franceinfo that “The moment will come when we will have to ask ourselves why we end up with the same problems of hospital capacity”, while eight months have passed since the start of the health crisis. The resuscitator offers an explanation: “For several years, there has been a reduction in the number of intensive care beds and a loss of the attractiveness of the public hospital”. According to him, “all these factors have led to our allowing our capacity to take charge of intensive care patients to weaken, and in this crisis, this weakening is brought to light”, he concludes.