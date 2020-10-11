“What happened? What has the government done so that we are better equipped?” Asks LR MEP invited from France Inter on Sunday 11 October 2020.

“We can understand that the first wave surprised us, but it is absolutely unacceptable that the second wave finds us so destitute”, said Sunday, October 11 on France Inter François-Xavier Bellamy, the LR deputy of the PPE group in the European Parliament, while the Covid-19 virus is circulating more and more in France.

François-Xavier Bellamy is surprised by the “moralizing speech of the government which tends to make the French bear the weight of the responsibility for a crisis that the public authorities cannot manage”. He believes that a “contract should be established between the government and the French”. He also underlines that, taken as a whole, “the French respect barrier gestures”. On the other side, the government should according to him “to be forced to maintain its strategy, test, detect, isolate. Today, nothing works in this strategy”, notes the MEP.

The number of resuscitation beds did not increase in our country during the summerFrancois-Xavier Bellamyat France Inter

“We can see very well that we are no longer able to trace the chains of contamination”, notes François-Xavier Bellamy. “We do not have the means to do it. The test strategy does not work. It was badly started, including moreover in the summer. And nothing happened so that, faced with this second vague that everyone predicted, (we take) this time to prepare. And we are not ready. “

For François-Xavier Bellamy, “countries which have a less efficient health system than ours have given themselves the means to prevent the resumption of the epidemic from striking as much as it does today in France”. On the question of the lack of nursing staff, the elected LR wondered “why, at the European level, we have not organized a pooling of personnel? It is up to the government to take the initiative to turn to its European neighbors who are today less affected to ensure that we share the effort by going in turn to the front in the countries in greatest difficulty “.