A caregiver vaccinates a man against Covid-19 in Tel Aviv, January 3, 2021 (JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Israel launched its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 very early, on December 19. The authorities now ensure that they keep pace with 150,000 people vaccinated per day. The goal is that by the end of January, two million people will have received their two doses, or almost a fifth of the population. Despite the epidemic rebound that led to its confinement for the third time on December 27, Israel is the country that vaccinated most of its population, far ahead of the United States or Russia. The Jewish state hopes to be one of the first to achieve collective immunity.

The vaccines were massively pre-purchased by the state even before clinical trials were completed. It was a gamble, but the best way, if successful, to be in the front row when the doses were delivered. The country thus secured 8 million doses very early on from the Pfizer laboratory.

Israel was not, however, early in signing an agreement. He agreed to pay a high price to be delivered quickly: 25 euros per dose according to local media. An amount approximately 40% higher than those negotiated by the United States and the European Union.

Israel vaccinates almost 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on the Sabbath. It is possible to get vaccinated in hospitals, clinics, gymnasiums or in tents.

6. #Israel sets up vaccinodromes through its social security funds, which operate 7/7. Like this vaccinodrome installed in Yitzhak Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, which accommodates 20 #vaccination at the same timepic.twitter.com/dvRKkAAFTg – Frédérique Schillo (@FredSchillo) January 3, 2021

There are more than 300 different points across the country where you can sometimes show up without an appointment. Everything is computerized. In addition, it is a country of only 9 million inhabitants on a territory 25 times smaller than that of France, everything is necessarily going faster.

On the first day of the campaign, BenyaminNetanyahu, 71, set an example: he himself received his first injection live in front of the cameras.

The Prime Minister has not stopped praising the organization of his country: “We are breaking all records. We are ahead of everyone else. “ A positive mantra that even has positive repercussions on the economic world.

The incentive is permanent, advertisements encouraging vaccination and denouncing anti-vaccine theories have flourished in the media and health insurance funds have encouraged new vaccines to share a photo on social networks.

On March 23, 2021, the country will have its fourth elections in two years. The ruling coalition did not withstand the shock of the epidemic. Benyamin Netanyahu is obviously campaigning for his re-election. Coming out of the health crisis in the spring would fall right on to make people forget both his trial for corruption and the disastrous situation of recent months.

The shortest electoral campaign in Israel, the fourth in less than two years, has kicked off. The elections will take place in exactly ninety days, on March 23, 2021. https://t.co/ZUHunuRRA4 pic.twitter.com/aoAAxJfIs3 – Inter mail (@courrierinter) December 23, 2020

In December, Israel still had the worst rates of contamination in relation to the number of inhabitants. The ultra-Orthodox in particular have been singled out for their non-compliance with the rules of confinement and social distancing. They accounted for up to 40% of the sick in the country (while they weigh only 15% of the population), it is also a challenge today to convince them to be vaccinated.

Vaccinating by force presents risks. Will the country have enough doses on time? In recent days, the pace of vaccinations has slowed down, so people who have received a first dose can be sure they get the second, three weeks later.

Faced with the risks of out of stock, the authorities hastened to approve the second vaccine they had pre-purchased: that of Moderna. The announcement was made public on Monday January 4.. The laboratory will deliver 6 million additional doses to Israel this month, which becomes the first country to give the green light to Moderna outside North America. What to hold its strategy. And extend vaccination to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip? … This is not on the agenda.