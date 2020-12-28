The streets are much more sparse than usual in Jerusalem (Israel) Monday, December 28. The day before, a third confinement came into force. Prohibition to go more than a kilometer from home except to go to work or school. It is also forbidden to visit relatives. And most businesses will remain closed. Authorities have put in place these new restrictions for two weeks. But the government is already talking about extending them.

This is paradoxical, because Israel has just started its vaccination campaign. More than 280,000 people have been vaccinated since last week but the contaminations continue. There are over 3,500 new cases per day. Reduced to the number of inhabitants, it is more than in France. The Israeli government therefore wants to play the card of caution.