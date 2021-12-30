The inoculation will target patients with compromised immune systems. Naftali Bennett’s government becomes the first in the world to adopt a four-dose schedule. At the same time, in the United States it is expected that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will authorize the application of boosters in children and adolescents and reduce the waiting time for the third dose in adolescents.

Israel became the first country in the world on Thursday to give the green light to a four-dose vaccination scheme, by authorizing the administration of a second booster to people suffering from some kind of compromise of the immune system.

The general director of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, announced in a press conference the decision, which comes as a result of the rapid increase in new cases due to the Omicron variant, and the eventual pressure it could exert on the country’s health systems .

“In light of the knowledge gaps in the world in the current situation, we are acting in a cautious and responsible way,” said Ash, who followed the recommendation of an expert panel made last week, in the sense of administering a fourth Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine dose.

Israel will begin applying the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to immunosuppressed patients. © EFE / EPA / ATEF SAFADI

Cancer treatments, organ transplants and some chronic diseases can weaken the response of the immune system, so in a first stage the new reinforcement would focus on older adults with a condition that compromises their defenses.

The decision comes after a study began Monday at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, in which a fourth dose was administered to 150 medical staff. The results are expected to be available in two weeks, and will become the main input to extend the new scheme to other segments of the population.

Israel also pioneered the use of the pill against Covid-19

Israel became one of the first countries to authorize the use of Covid-19 vaccines and also one of the first to apply booster doses. On December 26, he was also a pioneer in approving the use of the drug Paxlovid from Pfizer, to treat the symptoms of the coronavirus orally, and this Thursday he received the first shipment.

The first shipment with 20,000 doses of Pfizer’s oral drug Paxlovid arrived in Israel on Thursday, which will become one of the first countries in the world to use it, December 30, 2021 © AP / Maya Alleruzzo

The drug is designed to be administered during the first three days from the onset of symptoms and can be taken at home, but only by patients experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. Clinical studies demonstrated an 89% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death, as well as reducing symptoms.

It is “an important addition to the toolbox in the fight against the pandemic,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said upon receiving the batch of 20,000 doses.

The US is on the way to administer boosters to children and adolescents

The United States is also updating its policies regarding vaccination. An information from the ‘New York Times’ newspaper that cites a source “familiar with the deliberations” of the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assures that in the coming days the use of booster doses for young people between 12 and 15 years.

11-year-old Krystal Salgado receives her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Chicago. US Plans to Expand Boosts to Immunocompromised Children and Adolescents, Dec 15, 2021 © AP / Nam Y. Huh

The application of the third vaccine would also be extended to children between the ages of five and 11 with some type of immune compromise.

The same medium ensures that the lapse between the complete two-dose schedule and the booster vaccine would be reduced from six to five months for adolescents.

The official announcement is expected to be made in the middle of next week, when a meeting of the FDA’s advisory committee on vaccines is scheduled.

With Reuters, EFE and AP