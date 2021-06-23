Children as young as five years old have been having panic attacks meeting their friends for games and games, after being isolated in the wake of successive roadblocks during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to ‘The Telegraph’.

The information was revealed by experts from the NHS, UK national service and health, who say that children have been more prone to anxiety and depression since the blockages began more than a year ago, and that many are even afraid to get out of House.

+ Pandemic strengthened confidence in the media, study indicates

Figures reported by the newspaper suggest that an additional 1.5 million children and young people will need mental health support as a direct result of the pandemic over the next three to five years. Since the first blockade, 420,501 young people and children have received NHS treatment for mental health problems.

At the beginning of the pandemic, children were able to access private mental health services in about two weeks, but now many private psychologists are also overwhelmed, being unable to accept new patients, which increases the waiting time at these services.

Dame Rachel De Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England, said mental health will be the biggest concern of the current generation of children, who suffer from trauma and struggle to adjust to the constant changes in their lives. “The pandemic has turned the lives of young people upside down,” he added.

