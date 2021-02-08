The South African variant is less present on French territory than its British counterpart. But is it more dangerous? “This is really the big question today”, notes the doctor and journalist Damien Mascret, Monday February 8, on the set of France 2. “Maybe, indeed, he would have increased aggressiveness, but for now it’s really very hypothetical. The only thing we are sure about at the moment is that it is much more contagious. ”

Is he more resistant to the vaccine? Sadly “We’re pretty sure”, notes Damien Mascret. In the laboratory, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were found to have decreased efficacy on the South African variant. The AstraZeneca vaccine has also shown reduced efficacy, “To such an extent that the authorities have decided to suspend the campaign”, explains the journalist and doctor. The Novavax and Janssen vaccines have shown a population efficacy of 60% on this variant.

