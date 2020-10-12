Despite the increase in contamination, several indicators, whether it be the number of patients in intensive care or the number of deaths, allow notable differences to be established.

“We are in a very difficult situation.” The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, was clear, Monday, October 12, on franceinfo: “We are in a second, strong wave.” Emmanuel Macron must take stock of the health crisis on Wednesday evening on France 2 and TF1. However, is the situation as serious as the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic last spring? Are the figures comparable from one period to another? Overview of indicators on the coronavirus and what they teach us.

Much more daily tests

The increase in the number of cases of coronavirus contamination has been undeniable since the start of the school year. While it was below 10,000 cases at the end of August, it reached a new record on Saturday, with 26 896 cases recorded across the country in 24 hours, the highest level reached since the implementation of large-scale tests. This is an important element to take into account: France is testing much more now than in March-April. If we take the press briefings of the General Directorate of Health on 23 and 27 April, for example, only 7 535 additional cases were recorded over these four days. In early March, this figure peaked at a few hundred new cases.

Retrospective studies by the Institut Pasteur and Public Health France have even estimated that in reality, more than 100 000 people were infected every day at the start of containment, recalls The world (subscribers article). Data on the number of tests performed in France has only been available since May 19, with 52,248 tests per day as of that date, compared to 168,816 as of October 11. It is therefore very difficult to compare the level of contamination and the circulation of the virus from the figures available.

A lower reproduction rate (R0)

This is one of the most watched indicators since the start of the epidemic: the reproduction rate (R0), that is to say the number of people infected by an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. If the data is only available since June 1 on government charts, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated during his press briefing on October 8 that it was 3 in the spring: one sick person infected three. Today, it is on average at 1.21. That’s less than around August 20, when it was 1.5. Since then, the wearing of a mask has been generalized over a large part of the territory. And barrier gestures have become part of the habits of the French.

“The population has changed its behavior”, observed mid-September for franceinfo Yves Le Tulzo, head of the intensive medicine and intensive care unit at Rennes University Hospital. “Now there is hydroalcoholic gel, masks, nursing homes are better equipped, the concept of confinement exists, we have tests … The situation is very different.”

The essential factor is to ensure that the population is less infected, especially people at risk.Yves Le Tulzo, head of department at Rennes University Hospitalto franceinfo

Fewer patients placed in intensive care

If we look at the ICU admission figures, we are fortunately far from those of the spring. At the peak of the epidemic, at the beginning of April, more than 7,000 patients with Covid-19 (for an initial national capacity of 5,000 resuscitation beds) were treated in this type of service. This number then fell from the end of April and until mid-August, then gradually increased again to stand at 1,483 people, according to the latest report from Public Health France dated October 11. New 24-hour intensive care admissions are down slightly, with 73 patients admitted on Sunday, 37 fewer than the day before.

Not only is the number of severe cases not as high as in March-April, but intubation is no longer systematic, as at the start of the crisis. Instead of this invasive medical procedure that can lead to complications, especially infections, doctors prefer high-flow oxygen therapy, which sends large volumes of air into the patient’s nose via small nozzles. “In March, 95 to 100% of the patients in my department were intubated and ventilated in an artificial coma. In recent weeks, it’s only a third”, assessed mid-September Djillali Annane, head of the intensive care unit at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine).

However, the occupancy rate of resuscitation beds is worrying in certain areas placed on maximum alert. This is the case for the Paris region. “With 474 patients, we have passed the 42% occupation “ resuscitation beds by Covid patients, said on BFMTV Aurélien Rousseau, director general of the ARS Ile-de-France, Monday, October 12.

The number of deaths per day divided by ten

At the peak of the epidemic, there were several hundred deaths per day. That figure reached 613 new deaths on April 6, a record. It has fallen steadily since then to start rising again from mid-August. Sunday, 46 people have died from Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths since the start of the epidemic to at least 32,730.

If this new increase is worrying, it turns out that the management of serious cases has progressed, despite the absence of specific treatment and vaccine. One of the serious complications of Covid-19, the formation of blood clots, is thus better combated, thanks to anticoagulants. The use of corticosteroids can also prevent the worsening of the condition of some patients. “It is not at all the same context. In March, we did not understand what was happening, there were many uncertainties, the slope was explosive. There, we know the pathology better, we have a lot more knowledge, we know how to manage people better and the slope is slower, so we can see things coming “, Olivier Bouchaud, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis), told franceinfo on October 2.

Less overwhelmed hospitals (for now)

Hospital stays, which also include somewhat milder forms of the disease, are also much lower than at the peak of the epidemic. But they have continued their continuous increase since the start of the school year, with 8,231 hospitalizations for Covid-19 as of October 11, or 255 more than the day before.

“The situation is not at all that of March. In my department, the number of patients doubled every three days. Today, the doubling time is between 10 and 15 days., noted on October 2 Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital, in Paris.

Olivier Bouchaud is on the same line, even ifhe observes a “slow, progressive and worrying growth” hospitalizations in Bobigny. “We must manage three flows: the usual flow, the catch-up flow of patients who did not consult during confinement and the Covid flow. We know that we will very quickly be at saturation. From now on, we must start non-urgent deprogramming, especially in surgery, otherwise in three or four weeks, we will be overwhelmed “, he explained on October 2.

Breathless caregivers

If, currently, the indicators are not those of spring, all the specialists say it: there is always a lag of a few weeks between the new contaminations and the flow of patients in the hospitals. In Ile-de-France, nursing staff have already been asked to postpone leave. “We see an extremely complex situation coming in the coming weeks, at the end of October-beginning of November, if there are no strict measures”, warns Olivier Bouchaud.

We all expect a tough fall and winter. We are all convinced that we left over six months, while in March, the height of the affair lasted a month and a half.Olivier Bouchaud, head of department at Avicenne hospitalto franceinfo

“Holding a month and a half in apnea, we get there, holding six months, it will be very complicated with staff very shaken by the first wave and who see with real apprehension the rise of the second wave”, continues Olivier Bouchaud. According to a survey, nearly 40% of nurses want to change jobs. Several hospital unions and caregivers’ associations called for a day of mobilization and national strike October 15 to request additional funds.

Between the collateral effects linked to the first wave, with the postponement of operations in particular, and the arrival of the seasonal flu, the situation could therefore quickly deteriorate in hospitals. “The hospitals will not be able to deprogram heavy patients as happened in the first phase”, recognized Jean Castex, calling fora “collective responsibility”.

Think of all those caregivers or nurses, all those nursing aides. They are going to be put to the test.Jean Castex, Prime Ministeron franceinfo

The Prime Minister warned: “If, during this 15-day period, we see that the health indicators deteriorate a lot, that the intensive care beds are filling even more than expected, we can take additional measures.”