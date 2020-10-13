Prime Minister Jean Castex on franceinfo on October 12, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Prime Minister Jean Castex, guest of franceinfo on Monday, October 12, called on the French to limit the number of guests at home. “I ask them”, he said solemnly. The Prime Minister however ruled out making it a black-on-white ban because “it is not legally possible”, he justified, “I cannot regulate private spaces in our positive, constitutional law”, he continued. In theory, no certainty that this measure would really be unconstitutional, but in practice, it would indeed be difficult to apply.

In April, the government led by Edouard Philippe already tried to limit gatherings in private places. “We must avoid gatherings which are so many opportunities for the spread of the virus. Gatherings organized on public roads or in private places will therefore be limited to ten people”, had announced the Prime Minister of the time to the National Assembly during the presentation of the deconfinement measures.

“In general, we must avoid gatherings. They will be limited to ten people on public roads and in private places,” said Edouard Philippe. The meeting is suspended for 15 minutes Follow the live https://t.co/aNYY9wZRrI pic.twitter.com/yTZi1r2wkS – franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 28, 2020

But at the time of deconfinement, this measure does not appear in Decree law enforcement prescribing general measures to deal with the covid-19 epidemic under the state of health emergency. Only public places are then referred to in article 7. At the time, the government explains that it did not keep the idea of ​​restricting gatherings in private places because the principle was retested by the Constitutional Council. in an opinion delivered on May 11.

However, Nicolas Hervieu, lawyer specializing in public law, explains that this decision of the Constitutional Council is a little ambiguous. “Lhe measures relating to establishments open to the public and meeting places, which do not extend to premises for residential use, must be reconciled with the preservation of people’s access to basic goods and services “, write the Sages.

According to the lawyer, this decision can be interpreted in two different ways: either it is a simple observation, or it is implicitly an incentive not to consider targeting these residential premises.

Nicolas Hervieu concedes, however, that in any event, it would be very difficult to control the size of gatherings in private places. “This would imply that the police could enter your home”, explains the lawyer. However, a private home is protected by law. The police have the right to enter a home in the event of a misdemeanor, felony, or at the request of a judge, but as it is, it would simply be a ticket. “There should be a text with strong guarantees so that there is no serious invasion of your privacy to finally punish a minor offense”, explains the lawyer.