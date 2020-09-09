According to the National Academy of Medicine, washing at 30 ° C with a conventional detergent is enough “to destroy the virus”.

All the media have repeated it in chorus for months: you have to wash the fabric masks at 60 ° C. And patratas: the National Academy of Medicine informed by communicated, Tuesday, September 8, that such a temperature level is not “justified“. Normal washing with your classic detergent is sufficient to clean this new anti-coronavirus accessory, now imposed in the office, in colleges and high schools and even in the streets in some large cities. Change of doctrine? Turnaround?

“Not at all”, defends Yves Buisson, the president of the Covid cell of the National Academy of Medicine, contacted by franceinfo. “We never changed doctrine!” The 60 ° C recommended for washing the masks did not come from the Academy of Medicine, he recalls, but from the public authorities (more precisely from the National Security and Medicines Agency) which “transposed from hospital standards” to the general public. With an unfounded level of requirement, according to him, with regard to the first objective: the generalization of the wearing of the mask.

In addition, he adds, this virus is rather “brittle”. “It is a lipid-enveloped virus and enveloped viruses of this type are fragile. If you wash the mask with detergent at 30 ° C, that is enough to destroy the virus. You do not wash your hands at 60 ° C. C, I guess? Well, it’s the same. There’s no point in forcing that on the mask. “

Of course, continues Yves Buisson, “Caregivers must be protected with ultra-protective FPP2 masks, because they are very exposed to postilions and to coughing patients. But be careful in the care environment, these masks are then thrown away, treated as waste and incinerated”.

“In daily life, argues the doctor continuing his reasoning, this level of precautions is excessive for the wallet and not at all ecological [vu les déchets et le gaspillage engendrés]. That is why the Academy of Medicine recommends fabric masks rather than disposable masks. Of course, the more filtering a consumer mask, the better. But the important thing is first that everyone wears them because suddenly, if everyone wears them, it stops almost all the postilions. ”

Isn’t there a danger, however, with the germs, bacteria and viruses that might be stored by this piece of fabric? Certainly, admits the doctor, “the mask is impregnated with the flora of your nose and your mouth. But this flora is not pathogenic. It disappears in the washing as it is the case for your underwear or your handkerchiefs. And if you are asymptomatic carrier of Covid-19 and you wash your mask, the virus disappears! “

The general principle is therefore to follow the rules of everyday hygiene. It goes for everyone, including the President of the Republic, note in passing Yves Buisson. “Because if there is a gesture not to be made, it is that of Emmanuel Macron yesterday, when he gave his mask to a security guard. It is as if he had given him his handkerchief dirty! We never do that. ” In summary, he insists, “the message is to all wear the mask because it is one of the main ways in the fight against Covid-19. But if we want people to do it, it must be simple and understandable, otherwise the adherence to wearing a mask will decrease “.

In one notice of March 25, 2020 revised on May 13, the ANSM nevertheless recommended “machine washing with a detergent suitable for the fabric, the cycle of which will include at least a 30-minute plateau at 60 ° C “. Does she maintain it? When questioned, she recalls the context of spring and the evolution of knowledge on the subject. At the time, anxious to participate in “the war effort”, theNational Medicines Safety Agency had consulted “hospital hygiene experts” who responded based on the data available at the time.

An agreement was reached around these 60 ° C which also eliminated “other more resistant pathogens linked to respiratory pathologies”. “The mask is in direct contact with the mouth and aerosols associated with breathing for a period of up to 4 hours. Washing the mask should therefore not be neglected”, she told franceinfo.

However, the ANSM does not exclude “revise” this opinion “according to the evolution of knowledge and recommendations of professionals in this field”.