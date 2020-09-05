In Paris or Marseille, it is now compulsory to wear the mask everywhere, including if you are alone in a deserted street. A measure not always well understood by the population.

Marseille, Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg… The largest French cities have all imposed, at the end of summer, the wearing of a compulsory mask outside. The measure, taken to fight the Covid-19 epidemic and the upsurge in new contaminations, is proving popular : more than three quarters of French people are in favor, according to an Odoxa poll for franceinfo published on Sunday 30 August. Which leaves, however, a number of skeptics. The most virulent even define themselves as anti-masks, and have even organized a small demonstration in Paris, the 29th August, like other neighboring countries (United Kingdom or Germany) where the movement is sometimes more substantial.

Without necessarily taking to the streets, some readers of franceinfo ask us : wear a mask at all times, even in a park, even alone in a deserted street, even when you only meet passers-by, is it really necessary ? We interviewed those who are most able to answer this question : the scientists. And their response is more complex than that of the public authorities.

“One of the few things that we know for sure is that closed environments are more at risk than open ones”, explains to franceinfo Anne-Claude Crémieux, infectious disease specialist at Saint-Louis hospital, in Paris. Two works are often cited to support this claim : in Japan, l‘study of 111 Covid-19 case* concluded that the risk of contamination was 18.7 times higher indoors ; in China, a review of 318 outbreaks of at least three contaminations* did not identify any outside (these two preliminary publications, published in April, were not, however, the subject of a verification process by a scientific journal).

A few outdoor gatherings that have caused contamination come to mind, such as the carnival in Gangelt, Germany, but the fact that they are only a handful is significant. And it is not so much in mass gatherings that wearing a mask is debated, but in all other outdoor situations. In this regard, Anne-Claude Crémieux concedes that “it is not the person who passes you on the street who is going to infect you”.

On the other hand, the famous “close contacts” (less than one or two meters for more than ten minutes), particularly dangerous, can also occur outside. “There is no uncertainty about the existence of the risk on the outside, nor on the effectiveness of the mask, summarizes Anne-Claude Crémieux. But there are some on the level of risk “, that is to say on the fact that contamination in an open environment is numerous or, conversely, very rare.

Yazdan Yazdanpanah, infectious disease specialist at Bichat hospital, in Paris, and member of the Scientific Council, believes that we should not look for an answer in black and white anyway. As illustrated the table accompanying a recent study of British Medical Journal*, the risk varies depending on several factors : “the density of people, whether the place is well ventilated or not – even outdoors – whether people are talking loudly or singing… “ Being outside or inside is only one of those factors, he believes, although it is important. Impossible, therefore, to draw a general truth about the risk in an open environment.

The epidemiologist Martin Blachier, who does not hide his opposition to the mask outdoors, thinks that, even during a long conversation outside, contamination is “almost impossible” because the air does not stagnate like indoors. Importantly, even if this scenario were plausible, it would be “episodic” and “negligible”, believes the one who pleads to fight above all against the centers of multiple contaminations (such as private parties in apartments or family reunions), real responsible for the dynamics of the epidemic. He is also, like his colleagues, in favor of wearing a mask in business.

If there is still a debate on this subject, it is also because precise scientific knowledge is lacking. We can study the distribution of clusters (which are mainly found indoors) or test the ability of masks to reduce virus projection (it is unanimous). But “The clinical studies, where we would follow two groups, one wearing the mask and the other not, are few and necessarily carried out in a closed environment”, explains Anne-Claude Crémieux. In an open environment, too many external factors could interfere with the results. “You have to be humble : nobody has the means to quantify the risk outside “, concludes the infectious disease specialist.

Faced with this doubt, whether or not to impose the wearing of a mask outside becomes a calculation between the advantages and the disadvantages. Martin Blachier mainly sees the latter. If he considers that the obligation will be met and that “reassure”, he thinks that “people will look for places where they can take off the mask”. That is to say inside, in the private circle, “where they do not risk a fine”, but where the risk of contamination is greater than outside.

However, wearing a mask permanently is to be sure to have it when it becomes necessary, believes Emmanuel Rusch, also an epidemiologist and president of the French Society of Public Health (SFSP). : “Alone outside, of course, there is no risk, and not much of a reason to wear the mask. But in a densely populated area, you are not immune to passing people while turning. at the street corner.”

“It is easier, in terms of pedagogy, to say ‘let’s wear the mask everywhere'”, adds Yazdan Yazdanpanah. According to him, this constraint, certainly painful, remains “a lesser evil” compared to other more restrictive measures. This is also the opinion of Anne-Claude Crémieux, for whom the context requires “reasoning in principle of precaution” : “It is legitimate to do whatever we can to stop this virus.” Even if, in his eyes, it is up to the authorities to decide when there is no obvious scientific answer.

These scientists agree in any case on one point : the constraint could be better explained to the public. Why this obligation, and why now ? “There are still uncertainties, and there is an element of arbitrariness, it must be said”, Yazdan Yazdanpanah thinks. For him, it is also easier to convince if there is a “consistency” rules in cities with similar situations. This is not always the case today, concerning the wearing of a mask for cyclists, for example.

Moreover, deciding on the obligation to wear a mask outdoors does not mean accepting this constraint without conditions. “When we restrict people’s freedom, it must be open to discussion, temporary and revisable over time”, pleads Emmanuel Rusch, who regrets that the prefectures never announce an end date for the measure, even if it means pushing it back, as was the case for confinement. The one who chairs the Covid-19 Control and Liaison Committee, responsible for involving citizens in the management of the epidemic, especially hopes that the control will be done with “discernment” and “that we will not come to annoy someone who does not have his mask in a place where there is no one”.

* Links followed by an asterisk are in English.