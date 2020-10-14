Nicolas Bay was the guest of franceinfo on Wednesday 13 October. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

While the Covid-19 epidemic continues to progress and the Head of State is due to speak on Wednesday October 14, the MEP of the National Gathering, Nicolas Bay, denounced on franceinfo Tuesday morning poor management of the crisis sanitary.

According to him, France would even have one of the worst results in terms of mortality: “What is certain is that France is one of the countries which ultimately had the highest number of deaths per inhabitant “, he said before changing his mind a few seconds later. “Out of 27 countries, we are in the peloton of the four or five where there were the most deaths per capita.”

Globally, Nicolas Bay says wrong. Just go check on the website of the World Health Organization. If we remove the micro-states like San Marino or Andorra, France is 16th in terms of mortality per million inhabitants, far behind many countries in South America or even the United States.

On the other hand, at the European level, Nicolas Bay has seen more correctly. France ranks 6th behind Belgium, at the top of this ranking with nearly 880 deaths per million inhabitants. Then there is Spain, United Kingdom, Italy and Sweden. France, according to the WHO, deplores a little less than 500 deaths per million inhabitants.