A first in the European Union. The entire Irish population will be reconfined from Wednesday October 21, at midnight, to face the Covid-19 pandemic, announced its Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, Monday October 19. Ireland thus becomes the first EU country to take such a step.

The re-containment will be in effect for six weeks, he said in a televised address, while stressing that the schools would remain open. On the other hand, all non-essential businesses will have to close, bars and restaurants can only serve take-out food, the head of government said.

“We ask everyone in the country to stay at home”, added Micheal Martin. Only people with essential jobs will have “authorization to travel to work”, he said again. The Irish will also only be able to leave their homes to exercise within a three-mile radius of their place of residence, under penalty of fines.