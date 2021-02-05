It is a coronapass that will initially allow its holders to avoid PCR tests or quarantines when returning from a country at risk. This vaccination passport may be needed later to enter restaurants or concert halls. It was the Danish Minister of Finance ad interim who made the official announcement on Wednesday 3 February. The Covid-19 passport will be in effect from the end of February for Danes who have received two doses of the vaccine. There will even be a mobile application to certify his immune status.

Some may speak of discrimination, but the measure is widely supported in Denmark, especially by companies. It’s a way for them to see the light at the end of the tunnel, to consider lifting the restrictions. Denmark is at the top of the European countries which vaccinate the most in proportion to its population, even if the rate has slowed in recent days, due to the lack of doses, indicates the journalist of France Télévisions, Laurent Desbonnets, live from Berlin (Germany) Friday morning.

