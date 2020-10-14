Philippe Marini, elected Les Républicains, however recognizes a dual objective, health but also security, some neighborhoods suffering from drug trafficking. He also believes that it is a “good discipline” if it is a question of avoiding “another break in economic activity”.

The curfew is one of the measures that could be announced Wednesday, October 14 at 8 p.m. by Emmanuel Macron, guest of TF1 and France 2. Oise was the first French department to be won by the epidemic, and several towns had established in the spring last a curfew, in addition to confinement. Compiègne had introduced it on March 23, between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. “The curfew has been a useful tool”, affirms on franceinfo the LR mayor of Compiègne Philippe Marini.

Philippe Marini, you introduced a curfew more than six months ago. Were you right before everyone else?

I had requested it for two reasons. The first reason is health, to avoid night outings during confinement and therefore bringing people together, as the weather was very beautiful this spring. And then there was a security goal, since in certain districts of my city, there could have been rather painful episodes of drug trafficking and episodes between consumers, traffickers and the police.

The context has changed since spring. Do you think that the French are now ready to accept an additional ordeal like this?

If it is a test to avoid other tests, we can think a little. If this is the way to avoid a re-containment, the restriction of transport, a new break in economic activity, then I think the curfew is a good discipline. When you weigh things, it is a device that you have to think about completely positively. Of course, Compiègne has 40,000 inhabitants. It’s not Paris.

I believe that, if we explain that this is a way to regulate the situation, to slow down the pandemic, and that at this price, we will avoid job losses, business crashes, and a worsening of the economic situation. , the health situation, our fellow citizens will understand, listen and play along. Philippe Marini, LR mayor of Compiègne to franceinfo

We hear doctors oppose the measure. The epidemiologist Martin Blachier, for example, believes that a curfew would go too far, that it will unnecessarily create a deleterious climate in the country. You do not agree ?

It seems to me that the deleterious climate already exists and that there is a lot of fear and anxiety in society, in all categories of the population. Almost everyone today, in the large cities affected, knows people affected, or sees their activities modified by the pandemic, their schedule modified, their habits modified. If it’s not already something that creates a noxious atmosphere, then I don’t know what it means.