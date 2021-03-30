NEW coronavirus infections in the Valencian Community have risen by just 29 in the last 24 hours to produce the lowest daily total since July 15.

Figures tonight (March 30) from the regional health ministry are 58 lower than yesterday and 61 fewer than a week ago on March 23.

It’s a useful downturn after a week where infection falls appeared to have been leveling off.

The region is the only one in Spain to be in a ‘low risk’ category for new COVID-19 cases, while other areas are reporting an upward trend in cases today.

Nine additional deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic total in the Valencian Community to 7,146.

After a few days where hospital admission figures only went down slowly, the new total is 421, a fall of 25 since yesterday.

Monday’s slight rise in intensive care patients has been reversed with 98 people in ICUs, a drop of four, after yesterday’s two patient rise on the Friday total of 100.

Only two new outbreaks have been reported of three cases each in Mislata and Moncada.

The current tough restrictions in the region will remain in force until after Easter on April 12.

There have been suggestions from the regional government that some of the measures may be relaxed if low infection rates are maintained.