COVID-19 infection rates are maintaining their major downward trend according to today’s (February 19) briefing from the Valencian health ministry.

1,768 new cases were reported today, compared to 3,065 yesterday, and in the more significant week-to-week comparison, 438 less than on February 12.

Yesterday’s total showed a weekly rise of 154 new infections which went against the recent trend of sustained and significant falls.

On a longer term basis, today’s 1,768 total is in stark contrast to 6,130 infections a fortnight ago.

63 additional deaths were announced bringing the pandemic total to 6,337 fatalities.

Hospital admissions recorded another daily fall to 1,733 COVID patients, a fall of 115 since yesterday, and 865 lower than the February 12 total.

It also means that hospitalizations have halved over the last fortnight in the Valencian Community.

Patients in intensive care now number 404, five less than on Thursday, and a drop of 126 on a week-to-week basis.

39 new outbreaks have been declared in the Valencian Community, split between 25 in Valencia Province; 10 in Alicante Province; and four in Castellon Province.

The Valencian president, Ximo Puig, will hold a meeting next Thursday (February 25) to decide on what restrictions will be loosened in light of the latest pandemic figures.

The current package of measures is due to end on March 2.