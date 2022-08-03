





Covid-19 infections can predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions and accelerate brain aging, according to a new study, cited by the Business Standard.

The finding, published in the journal Aging Research Reviews, also shows that Covid-19 can increase the likelihood of strokes and the chance of developing persistent lesions that can lead to brain hemorrhages.

The team, led by Joy Mitra and Muralidhar L. Hegde of the Houston Methodist Research Institute, USA, noted that much research has shown that the impacts of the disease go far beyond the actual time of infection.

Covid-19 is known to invade and infect the brain, among other important organs, the researchers said, adding that the infection can cause long-term, irreversible neurodegenerative diseases, particularly in the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

Several brain imaging studies in Covid-19 victims and survivors have confirmed the formation of microbleeds lesions in deeper brain regions related to our cognitive and memory functions.

The investigators critically evaluated the possible chronic neuropathological outcomes in aging and populations if a timely therapeutic intervention is not implemented.

Microbleeds are emerging neuropathological signatures often identified in people suffering from chronic stress, depressive disorders, diabetes, and age-associated comorbidities.

Based on their previous findings, the researchers observed that microhemorrhagic lesions induced by Covid-19 can exacerbate DNA damage in affected brain cells, resulting in neuronal senescence and activation of cell death mechanisms, which ultimately impact the microstructure-brain vasculature. .

These pathological phenomena resemble features of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and are likely to exacerbate advanced-stage dementia, as well as cognitive and motor deficits.

The effects of Covid-19 infection on various aspects of the central nervous system are currently being studied, experts said.

For example, 20-30% of Covid-19 patients report a persistent psychological condition known as “brain fog”, in which individuals suffer from symptoms such as memory loss, difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness of daily activities, difficulty selecting right words, taking longer than usual to complete a regular task, disoriented thought processes and emotional numbness.

More serious long-term effects analyzed in the review include predispositions to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and related neurodegenerative diseases, as well as cardiovascular disorders due to internal bleeding and blood clotting-induced injuries to the part of the brain that regulates our respiratory system, following the Covid-19.

Cellular aging is also thought to be accelerated in Covid-19 patients, the researchers said.

The study also suggests several strategies to improve some of these long-term neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative outcomes and highlights the importance of the “nanozyme” therapeutic regimen in combination with several FDA-approved drugs that may be successful in combating this problem. catastrophic illness.

However, given the constantly evolving nature of this field, associations such as those described in this review show that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over, the team said, adding that getting vaccinated and maintaining proper hygiene are key to trying to prevent it. such harmful and long-term consequences.







