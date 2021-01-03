Vaccination will start in India. The country has authorized the use, “for emergency situations”, two vaccines against Covid-19, one developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and the other by the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, the local drug regulatory authority announced on Sunday (January 3).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered that this approval, under an accelerated procedure, constituted “a decisive turning point to strengthen the fighting spirit” and for “accelerate the march towards a healthier Nation free from Covid”.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, is the second most affected country by the pandemic, with more than 10.3 million people who have been infected. Nearly 150,000 people have died from Covid-19. Its rate of new infections has dropped dramatically compared to September, when more than 90,000 cases were reported each day.

This green light should make it possible to kick off a vast vaccination campaign. Simulation exercises have already been carried out nationally, and 96,000 health workers have been trained to administer the vaccine.

The Serum Institute in India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, said it manufactures between 50 and 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each month. Its chief executive Adar Poonawalla tweeted after the green light was announced that the vaccine would be “ready for distribution in the next few weeks”.