Zimbabwean doctors are “political assassins who hide behind medical skills”, Nick Mangwana tweeted Jan. 24. The slippage of the Zimbabwean government spokesman, who called the doctors “political assassins” after the recent death of ministers and ruling party officials from Covid, has caused an uproar in this country in crisis. Four ministers of the Zanu-PF party (link in English) recently died of the coronavirus, in a country with a disaster-stricken health system which officially has nearly 32,000 cases, including more than 1 000 dead.

The hospital doctors judged these words “regrettable”. “The continued persecution of practitioners is likely to destabilize the health sector,” added theZimbabwean Association of Physicians for Human Rights (ZADHR). After the indignation provoked by his remarks, the government spokesperson erased the incriminated messages and presented public apologies (link in English), explaining having expressed a “personal point of view”.

“I did not intend to offend or insult any doctor”, he tweeted.

I expressed my personal view on an issue a Dr had tweeted on. I had no intention to offend any doctor or call any of them names. Since it has caused such offense, I withdraw it & apologize for any offense caused. I just hope we can move and not be distracted from work at hand. – Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 25, 2021

“We accept his apologies, but it is not enough”, ZADHR representative Norman Marara told AFP.



“The government should be applauding our efforts and the role of frontline healthcare professionals in the fight against Covid-19” Norman Marara, from ZADHR to AFP

For Itai Rusike, of the Community Health Working Group, such comments by the government may disturb “health services already broken down”. The country was shaken, in June 2020, by a major corruption case linked to the coronavirus. The Minister of Health was implicated in the signing of a suspicious contract worth $ 20 million. In lack of resources and with lowest wages, the health sector in Zimbabwe is overwhelmed by the second wave of coronavirus.

As of January 26, 2021: more than 3,400,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with more than 2,900,000 associated healings and 85,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the African Region: https://t.co/OLDIVVIePA pic.twitter.com/NhiEVtUuUr – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) January 26, 2021

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in 2017, he promised reforms, but the country is still mired in a catastrophic economic crisis.