If the situation returned almost to normal in Wuhan (China), it was a whole different story in January 2020. “Everyone was really scared, says Luo Sisi, manager of a restaurant in Wuhan. We heard about infected doctors, we saw the comings and goings of ambulances. ” A year ago, the city was cut off from the world and walled in silence. The market, the first known focus of the epidemic, is now closed.

The last Covid-19 patient was released on March 13, 2020 from Zhongnan Hospital, one of the city’s 60 hospitals. But if the epidemic resumes, everything is ready to face it. “We put the contact subjects in the hotels, we put the positive subjects in the hospitals, explains Doctor Zhao Yan. From the moment we put this system in place, leaving no one outside the system, the epidemic stopped very quickly.“, he assures. Officially, 3,869 residents have died from Covid-19 in Wuhan.

