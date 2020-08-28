The ex-prime minister Julia Tymoshenko is infected with the virus and is in intensive care. That triggers different reactions.

KIEV taz | Now Julia Tymoshenko has also been hit. The 59-year-old former Prime Minister of Ukraine, whose braided hairline made her famous around the world, has been in intensive care for a few days. Diagnosis: Covid-19. This was reported by MP Serhiy Vlassenko from Tymoshenko’s “Fatherland” party to the “Ukraina 24” broadcaster.

Two retirees from Kyiv, Nadia and Shanna, were briefly involved with Tymoshenko. They both worked in the “Team Julia”. For the equivalent of three euros a day, they went to demonstrations for their Julia in 2019, distributed campaign newspapers at underground stations and were even allowed to attend IT courses financed by “Team Julia”, where they were made familiar with Word and the Internet.

It is a mixture of gratitude and anger that the two feel about Julia’s fate. This is the main topic of your phone call that evening. Yes, Julia gave them an important task, thanks to Julia they could have topped up their pension by almost 100 euros and without Julia they would not have met at all.

“But actually it’s pretty wrong. She tells us that she is fighting against the oligarchs, fighting against high costs for electricity and heating, and fighting for the unemployed and pensioners. But she herself drives a fat BMW and her daughter got married in a hotel in Rome where the cheapest room costs 600 euros, ”says Nadia indignantly.

Wheelchair and high heels

Nadia has worked her whole life and earned above average. But that was in Russia and since the Russian and Ukrainian pension authorities do not work together, she only receives a minimum pension of 80 euros. “I saw her on the Maidan Independence Square in Kiev,” interjects Shanna. “She was in a wheelchair because of allegedly severe back pain. And had high heels on. My daughter also has back pain and the doctor has forbidden her to wear high heels. “

This appearance by Tymoshenko in early 2014 could actually have been the prelude to another comeback of the woman who has always done good business with oil and gas. Her portrait adorned the largest poster on the Maidan in 2013 and 2014. She, who had recently been a political prisoner of the hated President Viktor Yanukovych, was the main speaker at the first major event after his escape.

But she failed to turn her role as a heroine and former political prisoner of Yanukovych into political success. Politicians such as Petro Poroshenko and Vitaly Klitschko received this.

The shrewd politician, whose “Fatherland” party has a heart on a white background as a symbol, knows how to get to the hearts of her listeners.

Trademark motherhood

When she ran for the top candidate for the presidential election in her party in 2019, she used her motherliness to win the delegates’ trust. Every mother knew what it meant to be responsible for a child, she had called to the delegates. But she was deeply touched by her daughter, who looked after her when she was in custody. She had also thanked her mother, who had always stood by her, in her speech to the delegates.

Other politicians, including Volodymyr Hroysman, former Ukrainian prime minister, are less enthusiastic about Julia. He once described her as the “mother of corruption and accused her of populism and ineffectiveness”.

And the incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky made public that she had offered his party the loyalty of their faction in votes in exchange for good posts. Every five years it is the same game, the online portal quotes Ukrainska Pravda Selensky. Julia Tymoshenko would join the opposition and serve the president.

“Somehow I will miss it,” says Schanna at the end of the phone call. “Covid is not to be trifled with. Because even if it survives, it will probably not find its way back to the old form ”.

“Nonsense” interrupts Nadia. “Julia always lied to us, she’s doing it again now. It’s all just for show. We only know that she is sick from her colleagues. In a few days she will rise like a phoenix from the ashes, saying that it was all just a trifle. And then she will step in front of the cameras with a new hairstyle. “