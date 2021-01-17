Boris Johnson hoped, in early January, to be able to lift the new lockdown in mid-February, but authorities are now considering extending the restrictions until March. But this confinement implemented in the United Kingdom raises questions. A corner of blue sky, a ray of sunshine and the streets immediately fill up with cars and passers-by. London does not appear to be confined this Saturday, January 16.

There are those who queue in front of the supermarket because going out for groceries is allowed. There are those who walk the sidewalks and parks for their jogging, also allowed. And then there’s Catherine who smiles when asked if she is following government guidelines. “If they make sense, I play by the rules… up to a point, she replies. I walk a lot, sometimes farther than what is allowed or I take the metro, just to walk back. I’m already going crazy at home, but I’m not running around hugging people. I would like to but I don’t. “

Estelle is French but she is a real Londoner. Established for 26 years in the English capital. With his companion, they go for a walk and the confinement, they find that very good. “I respected him from the start, says Estelle. We go out just because we are taking our little dog to be groomed. A lot of people thought that in January with the new year it was going to be different and all of a sudden we were going to start living again, people would come out and work would resume. “

“This latest lockdown, constantly going back and forth, it’s a vicious cycle somewhere.” Estelle, Londoner to franceinfo

Meanwhile, London hospitals are crumbling under the sick, and Anthony Johnson despairs. This nurse does not understand the rules in force: “There are still a lot of stores that keep opening, and not necessarily supermarkets, but places where you can buy electronic equipment. So it’s considered ‘essential’. And I still see a lot of people who don’t respect. not the advice. ” Advice, rather than guidelines, perhaps this is where the main problem with this containment lies. For example, if you play sports, you should stay in your area, without further clarification.